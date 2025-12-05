KB5070316 Released With Key Fixes for File Explorer, Search, Windows Hello & More

Microsoft has dropped Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7344 (KB5070316) to the Dev & Beta Channels of the version 25H2. Besides introducing improvements related to Quick Machine Recovery, Update Orchestration Platform (UOP), and more, this build comes with a bunch of fixes for issues that were reported in previous builds.

Check out the full changelog for fixes below:

Fixes gradually being rolled out with toggle on*

[Search]

Fixed a recent issue which could caused the search window to unexpectedly start floating above the taskbar.

[File Explorer]

If there are no available or enabled AI Actions, this section will no longer show in the context menu.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer might not search certain SMB shares after the latest updates.

[Windows Hello]

Fixed an issue resulting in fingerprint recognition not working for some Insiders after the latest flights.

[Display and Graphics]

Fixed an issue which could cause the Project pane to not appear after pressing WIN + P.

[Xbox full screen experience for PC]

For Insiders with the new Xbox full screen experience for PC, the virtual keyboard should now show properly when needed for controller users on devices without a touch screen.

[Other]

Fixed an issue in the previous flight which was leading to some Insiders seeing a bugcheck with error DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL when using a controller.

Fixed an underlying issue that could lead to your PC freezing where attempting to run Windows Terminal elevated from a non-admin account.

You can learn more about new features here.