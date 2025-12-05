KB5070316 Released With Key Fixes for File Explorer, Search, Windows Hello & More

Microsoft has dropped Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7344 (KB5070316) to the Dev & Beta Channels of the version 25H2. Besides introducing improvements related to Quick Machine Recovery, Update Orchestration Platform (UOP), and more, this build comes with a bunch of fixes for issues that were reported in previous builds.

Check out the full changelog for fixes below:

Fixes gradually being rolled out with toggle on*

  • Fixed a recent issue which could caused the search window to unexpectedly start floating above the taskbar.

[File Explorer]

  • If there are no available or enabled AI Actions, this section will no longer show in the context menu.
  • Fixed an issue where File Explorer might not search certain SMB shares after the latest updates.

[Windows Hello]

  • Fixed an issue resulting in fingerprint recognition not working for some Insiders after the latest flights.

[Display and Graphics]

  • Fixed an issue which could cause the Project pane to not appear after pressing WIN + P.

[Xbox full screen experience for PC]

  • For Insiders with the new Xbox full screen experience for PC, the virtual keyboard should now show properly when needed for controller users on devices without a touch screen.

[Other]

  • Fixed an issue in the previous flight which was leading to some Insiders seeing a bugcheck with error DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL when using a controller.
  • Fixed an underlying issue that could lead to your PC freezing where attempting to run Windows Terminal elevated from a non-admin account.

You can learn more about new features here.

