KB5072653 Fixes Windows 10's KB5068781 (ESU) Install Error 0x800f0922

Microsoft has released a new Extended Security Updates (ESU) Licensing Preparation Package, KB5072653, to fix a Windows 10 installation error that prevented users from installing KB5068781 (ESU) with 0x800f0922 error code.

Microsoft, in an update, says the issue wasn’t caused due to the update’s contents but to an ESU-related licensing component. The newly released KB5072653 package addresses this issue directly, and ensures that ESU-enabled Windows 10 systems can install security updates without running into the installation failure again.

The company further notes that this preparation package is important for systems enrolled in the Extended Security Updates program. It must be installed after the October 2025 security update (KB5066791). You’ll have to perform a system reboot to complete the installation.

Speaking of updates, Windows 10 recieved several dynamic updates, KB5069340, KB5068795, KB5068790, KB5068794, and KB5068789.

All that said, the frequency of Windows 10 users coming across different kind of errors have become a routine since Microsoft ended support for one if the most popular operating systems of all time. However, Microsoft is doing its part to resolve them as soon as possible.

