Microsoft confirms Windows 10's first ESU update KB5068781 may fail with 0x800f0922 error code

No permanent fix or workaround available as of now

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Last week, Microsoft released the first extended security update (ESU) for Windows 10. But, as confirmed by the company, not everyone can install it.

Microsoft warns that KB5068781 may fail with error 0x800f0922 on devices running Windows 10 22H2 enrolled in the ESU program. The failure appears on systems activated through Windows subscription activation in the Microsoft 365 admin center, where the process stops with the CBS_E_INSTALLERS_FAILED message.

Microsoft says the issue is still under investigation and will share more information once a fix is ready.

To catch you up, KB5068781 is an important patch because it finally removes the incorrect message that told users, “Your version of Windows has reached the end of support.” The company previously confirmed the alert was an error, and this update finally fixes it.

Microsoft has also released an additional out-of-band update, KB5071959, to fix a problem with the ESU enrollment wizard. Some devices could not join the extended support program because the wizard failed to complete setup. With the new fix, devices should now enroll correctly and continue receiving security patches through Windows Update.