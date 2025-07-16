KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Fixes Bugs on Wayland, Lock Screen, and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

KDE Plasma 6.4.3 is out, and while it’s not packed with new features, it brings a solid round of stability fixes you’ll notice right away. According to the official changelog, the update focuses heavily on cleaning up bugs across Plasma Desktop, Wayland, and the KWin window manager.

If you’ve been running into weird resizing behavior on high-resolution displays, especially with fractional scaling on Wayland, that chaos is now resolved. KWin also fixes a bug where clicks were ignored if a tooltip was showing, and it no longer crashes when handling tablet events with relative dials. Even a memory leak in the DRM backend has been patched, which should improve performance long-term.

On the Plasma side, the lock screen finally behaves consistently, no more random password prompts depending on your session type. X11 users can also breathe easier now that the “Minimize All Windows” widget works again. Discover, the software center, gets snappier too: selections respond on press, not release.

Smaller updates polish other areas. Spectacle, KDE’s screenshot tool, no longer messes with how Qt apps launch afterward. Orca screen reader support has been refined, and a crash involving the built-in RDP server is also fixed. KDE Plasma 6.4.3 is now rolling out to supported Linux distributions, especially those on a rolling release cycle. If your system hasn’t pulled it in yet, you’ll likely see it in the next few days.