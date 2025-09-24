Your LinkedIn Data to Be Used for AI Training & Ads; Private Messages Won't Be Accessed

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

LinkedIn is yet again making headlines as it updated its User Agreement & Privacy Policy (via Windows Latest) to clarify how user data will be used for AI. To catch you up, the job-search platform faced criticism and lawsuits earlier this year for allegedly using private messages from Premium members to train its AI models.

Well, there’s some good news if you worry about your private message being processed. And bad as well, if you are against companies training their AI models on your data. First, let’s talk about the latter. Starting November 3, 2025, LinkedIn will process data from users in the EU, EEA, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong to train AI models.

According to an email seen by folks at Neowin, this data includes profile information and public posts. Fortunately, private messages will not be accessed for AI training. You will have the option to disable AI training on your data via a dedicated settings toggle.

Image: Rishaj | Windows Report

The new outlet further notes that in the U.S., LinkedIn data will be shared with Microsoft by default for targeted advertising purposes. While individual off-platform activity isn’t used to profile users personally, it helps improve LinkedIn’s ad targeting tools overall. Users can opt out of these settings if they wish.

The updated user Agreement and Privacy Policy also talk about ongoing concerns around AI misuse, including prohibitions on deepfakes and impersonation. LinkedIn affiliates, including LinkedIn Corp., LinkedIn Ireland, and Microsoft, will have access to data for AI purposes unless users choose to opt out.