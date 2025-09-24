Logitech’s New K980 Solar+ Keyboards Lasts An Entire Decade & Are Powered by Any Light

A full charge offers usage in complete darkness for up to four months

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you are someone who feels constantly charging peripherals like a keyboard is quite a hassle, the new Logitech keyboards are just perfect for you. Here, we’re talking about the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard, which uses Logitech’s proprietary Logi LightCharge technology to power itself from any light source.

The best part is that these don’t even need sunlight to recharge. However, do note that it requires at least 200 lux illuminance for recharging any artificial source of lighting.

Designed for everyday users and businesses alike, the full-size keyboard comes with a number pad, scissor-switch keys, and a laptop-style typing experience. Logitech claims the integrated battery can last up to 10 years, and a full charge allows operation in complete darkness for up to four months.

Image: Logitech

The keyboard supports multiple operating systems, with dedicated Easy-Switch keys for seamless transitions between up to three devices. You can also customize shortcut keys and the AI Launch Key via the Logi Options+ App. This ensures you always have instant access to AI tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.

What’s good is that these keyboards are sustainable, too. Logitech says that the Graphite versions are made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Next up, you’ve the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business, which adds a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver for secure connectivity, central monitoring through Logitech Sync.

Image: Logitech

Designed for businesses, it also comes with IT-friendly features designed for high-density environments. Employees can customize up to 23 shortcut keys, including the AI Launch Key, without adding IT complexity.

Other key specs include:

Full-size layout with number pad

Multi-OS support: Windows, macOS, ChromeOS

Customizable row of F-keys

Compatible with Logitech Flow and Logi Tune

Up to 10-year battery lifespan

On/off switch for power management

If you are looking to buy any of the above keyboards, here’s what the pricing looks like. ChatGPT said:

The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 universal multi-OS version is priced at $99.99, as is the macOS version, which is limited to North America. The Business edition costs $109.99. Moreover, Mac users can grab the included Graphite and Off-White colors, while other versions are Graphite-only.