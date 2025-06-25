Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Launches for $399 With "Extremely Limited" Stock

Grab it or it will be gone for good

Just a day after getting leaked, Microsoft and Meta have officially revealed the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition—a special VR bundle built for Xbox cloud gamers. It’s priced at $399.99 and available starting today.

This new edition isn’t just about looks, though the styling is front and center. The headset comes in Xbox’s familiar Carbon Black with Velocity Green accents, ditching the plain white of the regular 3S. Matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, and an Elite Strap are also included.

As for content, buyers get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and three months of Meta Horizon+, so you can dive right into games and VR experiences without any extra setup.

“Over the past several years, Xbox has expanded the Xbox cloud gaming experience to more places and more players,” said Lori Wright, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Gaming Partnerships and Business Development, in the announcement blog post. “Today, with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, we are bringing this vision to life with a new design that celebrates Xbox’s iconic aesthetic.”

Functionally, this headset is identical to the standard Meta Quest 3S. That means standalone and PC-connected play are both supported. Xbox Cloud Gaming already works on Meta headsets via an app, letting players stream titles straight from the cloud, though native VR content from Microsoft is still off the table.

Microsoft notes this edition will be hard to get, as it has been made in an “extremely limited” number. So once it’s gone, it’s gone. You can buy the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now through meta.com, Best Buy (US), Argos (UK), and EE (UK).