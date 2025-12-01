[UPDATE] Microsoft Drops 2025 Limited Edition Windows Ugly Sweater — Xbox Green & Zune Brown Editions Also Available

[UPDATE] It seems the stock of Windows Ugly Sweater has been sold out. When accessing the Company Store, we saw “We’re sorry. We cannot find the product that you’re looking for. Please try again” message.

[ORIGINAL STORY] Microsoft is wrapping up its 50th anniversary year with something longtime Windows fans have been expecting. Here I’m talking about a brand-new 2025 Windows Ugly Sweater, which is packed with iconic logos and characters from the early days of Windows.

Image: Microsoft

The 50th anniversary Windows Ugly Sweater brings back classics like Clippy, MSN, Minesweeper, Minecraft, Internet Explorer, Windows Paint, and a handful of retro icons that defined the Windows era for millions of users. It’s a full-on throwback stitched into a limited-edition holiday collectible, and as expected, it’s already selling fast.

The new sweater was available exclusively through Microsoft’s online Company Store. Folks at Windows Central first reported on the story, and mentioned that some users are reporting that the store has slowed down due to traffic, which isn’t a new thing to be very honest. Everyone wants to grab a piece of nostalgia. At the time of writing I checked the Company Store and it’s working fine, with stock available.

What started back in 2018 as a quirky Windows 95-themed sweater sent only to select fans has evolved into a yearly collector’s item. Since then, each edition has highlighted a different piece of Windows history. Microsoft skipped 2024 for unknown reasons, but the brand is clearly making up for it on the occasion of its 50th anniversy.

The 2025 Windows Ugly Sweater is priced at $79.95 and is available in multiple sizes. Microsoft is also selling limited edition Zune Holiday Sweater ($79.95 and available in XS to 4XL sizes) and Xbox Holiday Sweater, which is up for pre-order on the Company Store now (via The Verge). The Xbox version cost $59.95 and sizes ranges from XS to 4XL.

Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft

As always, Microsoft is not restocking once supplies are gone, so you should hurry up!!!