Microsoft 365 Copilot Arrives in Viva Engage

Microsoft has officially announced the general availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot in Viva Engage. The company says that Copilot in Viva Engage is designed to help employees stay informed, catch up quickly, and surface what matters most across conversations, communities, and campaigns.

With a single prompt, users can access key updates, trending topics, and insights tailored to their current context. One of the standout features is context-aware productivity. Copilot recognizes whether you’re inside a community, storyline, or campaign and adapts its responses accordingly.

Besides, contextual prompts also shift dynamically as you navigate across Engage, keeping interactions relevant and focused. Copilot in Viva Engage also introduces smart catch-up cards.

These provide clean, organized summaries of recent activity, while trending themes are grouped into a new feed. It eventually allows users to explore conversations around popular topics.

Search is also more powerful than ever. Employees can now ask natural questions such as “show me updates from last week” or “find where I was mentioned,” helping them locate information without digging through posts manually.

Besides search and summaries, Copilot also brings improved writing assistance. It can draw context from Teams and Outlook to help create more complete, informed updates. Moreover, Microsoft has confirmed that these capabilities are now rolling out to customers with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, making Engage more connected, efficient, and collaborative.