Microsoft 365 data residency now live in Austria

Microsoft has officially rolled out its new Microsoft 365 region in Austria, giving businesses more options for controlling where their data is stored. With this launch, both the Advanced Data Residency (ADR) add-on and Multi-Geo Capabilities are now available to commercial customers in the country.

The ADR add-on ensures that certain customer data remains stored within Austria across a wide range of services, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Defender for Office (Plan 1).

It also extends to Exchange Online Protection, Office for the Web, Viva Connections, and select Microsoft Purview products. Meanwhile, Multi-Geo gives organizations the flexibility to configure where user data is stored at rest on a per-user basis, all within a single tenant.

Supported services for Multi-Geo include Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. According to Microsoft, the new Austrian region is more than just about storage. It will also power artificial intelligence and other cloud services designed to accelerate digital transformation.

Hermann Erlach, General Manager of Microsoft Austria, highlighted the broader impact:

The use of AI is one of the key drivers for innovation and productivity in the Austrian economy. Combining AI with datacenters allows us to fully harness the potential of new technologies. With the new cloud region, we aim to work alongside our customers and partners to accelerate Austria’s digital transformation and foster the responsible deployment of AI across the country.

Austria’s launch continues Microsoft’s recent trend of data center expansions. Over the past 18 months, new Microsoft 365 regions have gone live in Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Chile, with Austria now joining the list.