Microsoft 365 Services Hit by Another Outage Following Recent Disruptions

Microsoft 365 users are facing fresh access issues as the productivity suite has continued to experience service disruptions over the past few weeks. After a major outage last week, which affected Teams, Exchange Online, and more, a new outage has been confirmed.

The news comes via Bleeping Computer, which spotted a service alert in Microsoft’s admin center. While the company hasn’t specified which regions are affected, the outage indicates a noticeable impact on users. The ongoing outage has restricted some users from using key Microsoft 365 apps.

Initially, the company noted, “Some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 applications. Impact is specific to some users who are served through the affected infrastructure, attempting to access Microsoft 365 apps.”

Microsoft reportedly updated the service alert, saying that it is actively reviewing telemetry and recent service changes to pinpoint the cause and implement a fix.

In a service notice, the company explained that users connected through the affected infrastructure may experience difficulties accessing Microsoft 365 apps.

The latest outage follows a series of recent Microsoft outages. Microsoft has not provided an estimated resolution time, but continues to investigate and work on restoring services fully.