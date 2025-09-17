Microsoft again urges users to switch to the new Outlook for Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is once again pressing Windows users to move from the classic Outlook client to the updated Outlook for Windows. The company says the modern version offers improved performance, better consistency across devices, and new features powered by AI.

What’s new in Outlook for Windows

The updated Outlook includes long-requested tools such as pinned emails, colored mailbox folders, improved attendee tracking, and shared mailbox support. Users also get access to Copilot for email drafting and prioritization, plus the ability to design professional newsletters directly in the app.

Microsoft further highlights that the new Outlook is built for hybrid work. Features like support for up to 21 time zones, hybrid RSVP options, and improved scheduling aim to make managing meetings across global teams easier. Outlook also integrates more tightly with Windows and Microsoft Teams, enabling drag-and-drop attachments, OneNote sharing, and native file handling.

Availability and transition

The new Outlook is available to all users on Windows 10 and later. Switching is as simple as toggling “Try the new Outlook” within the app.

Microsoft says the rollout is gradual, giving users time to adjust, but stresses that the modern client is the future of Outlook on Windows