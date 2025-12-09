Microsoft appears to have big Xbox plans for 2026 — and it might be more than just first-party handhelds

Microsoft has officially been mum about Xbox plans for next year, but from time to time, some other executives from the Xbox division keep dropping hints about where Xbox is heading. Now, the VP of Next-gen Xbox, Jason Ronald, dropped what I’d like to call a tease of what fans can expect from Xbox next year.

The new details have emerged from the BBC’s recent YouTube video. While the focus of the video was completely on the Xbox-branded Ally X handheld, Ronald’s comments, from his brief appearance in the video, did exactly the opposite.

Ronald briefly talks about where Xbox is heading. He says this is the moment when hardware trends, player habits, and tech finally line up, making handheld gaming a natural fit for the brand. This clearly hints that the Xbox Ally series was just the beginning of something big Xbox team has been working on behind closed doors.

When BBC’s Tom Greken asks a simple question about backwards-compatible classics and whether older Xbox titles might return, Ronald didn’t confirm anything. He says:

I can’t announce anything today but in 2026 it’s the 25th anniversary of Xbox and we want to celebrate the great legacy and the history that we have with Xbox as well as defining the future for where the Xbox ecosystem is going.

But the interesting part is that he didn’t deny it either. He wrapped up his answers wrapped in a very deliberate reminder, reminding everyone that 2026 marks Xbox’s 25th anniversary. And Microsoft, he says, “wants to celebrate the great legacy of Xbox next year while defining the future of the ecosystem. I can’t confirm or deny what you are asking, but stay tuned, we have a lot of exciting things to share next year.”

So the question is what exactly Xbox is planning. Is it expanded backwards compatibility? Or an anniversary-themed hardware? Or a new push for classic titles on Game Pass? Well, that’s something only time will tell. But, if Microsoft plans to honor Xbox’s past and future in one move, which is highly likely, 2026 might end up being one of the biggest years the platform has had in a decade.