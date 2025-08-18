Microsoft Begins 60-Day Countdown for Windows 10 End of Support

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has issued yet another reminder that Windows 10 is on its way out. While the company has been warning about this deadline for years, the cut-off is now firmly in sight. In fact, the October update will be the very last most users will ever receive.

The 60-day countdown has officially begun, with Microsoft confirming that October 14, 2025, marks the end of servicing for Windows 10, version 22H2. That includes Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions.

The company is also ending support for Windows 10 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2015 on the same date. The full message in the message center section of Windows release health dashboard reads:

Interestingly, October 14 will also affect some Windows 11 editions. Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise users running version 22H2 will see their support end on the same day.

While many are already on Windows 11, millions still rely on Windows 10 daily. Some may prefer the older OS, while others face hardware or financial roadblocks. Microsoft hasn’t said how it will treat those who stay behind, but history suggests critical fixes may still arrive in extreme cases.