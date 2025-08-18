Microsoft Begins 60-Day Countdown for Windows 10 End of Support
The deadline is October 14, 2025
Microsoft has issued yet another reminder that Windows 10 is on its way out. While the company has been warning about this deadline for years, the cut-off is now firmly in sight. In fact, the October update will be the very last most users will ever receive.
The 60-day countdown has officially begun, with Microsoft confirming that October 14, 2025, marks the end of servicing for Windows 10, version 22H2. That includes Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions.
The company is also ending support for Windows 10 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2015 on the same date. The full message in the message center section of Windows release health dashboard reads:
60-Day Reminder: Windows 10, version 22H2 will reach end of servicing on October 14, 2025
On October 14, 2025, Windows 10, version 22H2 (Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) will reach end of servicing. October 14, 2025 will also mark the end of support for Windows 10 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2015. The October 2025 monthly security update will be the last update available for these versions. After this date, devices running these versions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.
As we shared last October, for the first time ever, you can enroll your personal Windows 10 PC in the ESU program and receive critical and important monthly security updates after support ends in October. See Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for detailed information on the ESU program for personal devices. See Enable Extended Security Updates (ESU) to learn more about the ESU program for organizations.
As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 11. For information about servicing timelines and lifecycle, see Windows 10 release information, Windows 11 release information, Lifecycle FAQ – Windows, and Microsoft Lifecycle Policy search tool.
The final patch will effectively be the goodbye to Windows 10 for the majority of users. After that, security updates will only continue for those enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which, for the first time, even personal users can buy into. Still, Microsoft is clear about what it wants: move to Windows 11 as soon as possible.
Interestingly, October 14 will also affect some Windows 11 editions. Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise users running version 22H2 will see their support end on the same day.
While many are already on Windows 11, millions still rely on Windows 10 daily. Some may prefer the older OS, while others face hardware or financial roadblocks. Microsoft hasn’t said how it will treat those who stay behind, but history suggests critical fixes may still arrive in extreme cases.
