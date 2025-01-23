Microsoft Bookings vs Calendly: Which One Should I Choose?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Bookings and Calendly are two popular scheduling tools designed to simplify appointment bookings. However, they cater to different audiences and integrate with different ecosystems. Here’s a comparison to help you choose the best option for your needs.

Microsoft Bookings vs Calendly

1. Overview

Microsoft Bookings is a dedicated scheduling tool for business users with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. You can’t get it unless you have a working account. In contrast, Calendly is dedicated to individuals, freelancers, and small organizations. However, you can integrate it with Microsoft Teams, so you shouldn’t dismiss it for any kind of business.

Feature Microsoft Bookings Calendly Best For Businesses using Microsoft 365 Individuals, freelancers, teams Pricing Included with Microsoft 365 Business & Enterprise plans Free & paid plans (starting at $10/month) Ease of use Requires Microsoft 365 setup Very intuitive & standalone Integration Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint Google Calendar, Teams, Outlook, Zoom, Slack, CRM tools

Considering that Microsoft Bookings has seamless integration of all the office apps, if your business is using the Redmond giant’s platform, you know what the right choice is. For small organizations or small teams, however, Calendly offers a modern and simple interface that offers everything you need. Plus, Calendly has a free version as well.

2. Features Comparison

Feature Microsoft Bookings Calendly Calendar Sync Syncs with Outlook & Microsoft 365 calendars Syncs with Google, Outlook, iCloud, Office 365 Customization Custom booking pages, branding options Fully customizable booking links, workflows Automated Reminders Email & SMS reminders (via Outlook) Email, SMS (on premium plans), workflows Meeting Types One-on-one, group bookings, staff scheduling One-on-one, round-robin, group events Payment Integration Microsoft Pay (limited) PayPal, Stripe (on paid plans) Embedding & Sharing Embed in Microsoft apps, public booking link Embed in websites, social media, public link Mobile App Yes (iOS & Android) Yes (iOS & Android)

Microsoft has invested a lot in Bookings lately, introducing real-time Queue Experience for appointment management, and last year, the app was completely revamped. Calendly is not bad either, being constantly updated, and offering website and social media embedding for private or business purposes.

3. Key differences

✅ Choose Microsoft Bookings if:

You are already using Microsoft 365 for business.

for business. You need tight integration with Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint.

Your business requires multi-staff scheduling with different services.

You prefer a more structured, business-oriented tool.

✅ Choose Calendly if:

You want a standalone and user-friendly scheduling tool.

You need better payment options like Stripe & PayPal .

. You want advanced integrations with CRM, Slack, Zoom, and more.

You prefer affordable pricing for individuals and small teams.

4. Pricing comparison

Plan Microsoft Bookings Calendly Free No (only with Microsoft 365) Yes (basic features) Basic/Premium Included in Microsoft 365 Business plans ($6.99–$22/month) $10–$16/month per user Enterprise Included in Enterprise plans Custom pricing

Which one should I use, Microsoft Bookings or Calendly?

As we’ve mentioned above in this guide, Microsoft Bookings should be the clear choice if your business has a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. If you’re a freelancer or a small business manager, Calendly might get all you need for less money and more flexibility.

