Microsoft Brings Full MCP Support to Visual Studio

The feature is generally available

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft has rolled out general availability for Model Context Protocol (MCP) in Visual Studio, giving developers a powerful way to connect AI tools to external services.

MCP, a standard introduced by Anthropic in 2024, acts as a bridge between AI agents like large language models and external data sources or tools. Each tool typically has a dedicated MCP server that standardizes communication.

With the new Visual Studio update, developers can easily connect to both local and remote MCP servers using the .mcp.json configuration. The IDE also supports MCP authentication, making secure connections possible regardless of the authentication provider.

Adding servers has never been easier; GitHub Copilot Chat now allows one-click server additions through the green + icon, eliminating manual JSON edits. Outside Visual Studio, Microsoft encourages developers to watch for one-click install options in MCP server repositories.

IT administrators now have extra control with GitHub policy settings, letting them toggle server features at a granular level.

The MCP integration is designed to enhance developer productivity by streamlining AI-assisted workflows. Copilot Chat users can enjoy smarter, more connected conversations while maintaining enterprise-grade connectivity.

This update builds on Microsoft’s recent AI-focused IDE improvements, including the announcement of GPT-5 integration, signaling a major shift toward AI-powered development tools.

