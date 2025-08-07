Microsoft Brings GPT-5 Across Its Products, Starting Today

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OpenAI’s latest and most advanced model, GPT-5, is being rolled out across a wide range of Microsoft products, from Copilot to GitHub to Azure. This is a huge upgrade for users across enterprise, consumer and developer tools.

Built using Microsoft Azure infrastructure, GPT-5 is designed to tackle more complex reasoning tasks and improve overall performance across chat, code generation, and business workflows.

In Microsoft 365 Copilot, the model brings better understanding of context and long-form queries. It now handles deeper tasks like reasoning across emails and documents, helping enterprise users stay organized and save time.

The GPT-5 upgrade also extends to Copilot Studio, where custom GPT-5 agents can be created for more advanced business needs. Developers aren’t left out either. GPT-5 is coming to GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Code, promising improved results for longer, more complex code and agentic tasks.

The new model can also be accessed directly through Azure AI Foundry, where Microsoft’s intelligent routing system automatically picks the best model for each prompt.

For general users, GPT-5 powers the new “Smart mode” in Microsoft Copilot. Available on desktop, mobile, and web, it brings faster, more accurate help with writing, research, and creativity, at no cost.

Microsoft says its AI Red Team has already tested the new model for safety, claiming it has one of the strongest security profiles yet. The release is part of Microsoft’s ongoing push to bring more capable and secure AI tools to everyone.