OpenAI finally launches GPT-5, its best AI model yet

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI has officially launched GPT-5, but it’s not available to everyone just yet. Starting today, only ChatGPT Team users can access it. Enterprise and Education customers will get it next week. If you’re using ChatGPT as a free or Plus user, you’re still on GPT-4o.

GPT-5: All you need to know

GPT-5 brings steadier reasoning, fewer hallucinations, and more reliable answers, especially in long or complex conversations. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, described the model as “GPT-5 is the first time that it really feels like you’re talking to an expert in any topic.”

Remember, it’s not multimodal yet, no vision or voice, but it’s better at understanding nuance, doing multi-step logic, and staying on track over longer chats. According to OpenAI’s system card, GPT-5 hallucinates less often than previous models.

Researchers found that, even without web access, GPT-5 produced 26% fewer factual errors than GPT-4o. Compared to the older o3 model, hallucinations were cut down by 65%.

As far as availability for developers is concerned, they can also start using GPT-5 in the OpenAI API starting today. The company says it performs better on advanced tasks like summarization, agent flows, and technical writing.

Image: OpenAI

Not to forget, there’s also GPT-5 Pro coming soon, a higher-tier version for Team, Enterprise, and Edu customers. It’s designed for “extended reasoning,” though OpenAI hasn’t shared details yet. All in all, GPT-5 addresses a lot of the pain points power users had with GPT-4. ChatGPT Team users can try GPT-5 today. Moreover, OpenAI says broader rollouts are on the way.