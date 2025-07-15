Microsoft Brings Security Copilot to Surface Management Portal for IT Admins

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is officially rolling out Security Copilot in the Surface Management Portal (SMP), expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity platform to a key hub inside the Intune admin center. For IT admins managing Surface devices, this means faster, smarter insights, without jumping between tools.

This update builds on the general availability of Security Copilot for Entra, which focuses on identity, access, app protection, and posture monitoring. Now, with Surface integration, Security Copilot adds a conversational layer to device management, letting admins ask natural language queries like:

“Which devices are out of compliance and out of warranty?”

“Show devices with TPM disabled and BitLocker off.”

“Estimate carbon emissions from our Surface fleet”

The integration brings together Microsoft’s hardware, firmware, and software signals. As explained by Rohan Brooker, it creates a “richer, real-time context” across Surface, Windows, Intune, and Security Copilot, all within a single view.

Admins using the feature during preview reported clearer insights and quicker action. Tasks that previously required diving into multiple dashboards can now be initiated with a single prompt.

To get started, IT pros need to enable the SMP plugin and assign Security Compute Units (SCUs) as outlined in Microsoft’s official documentation. Microsoft encourages feedback through the portal as the tool evolves post-preview.