Microsoft CEO: Europe is Becoming Central to its Global AI Strategy

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, has recently said that Europe is becoming one of the company’s important regions for its global AI strategy. He adds that the continent’s growing focus on digital sovereignty is in line with the company’s long-term strategy. These remarks came from the CEO at an interview on the MD Meets podcast hosted by Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner (via POLITICO).

Nadella emphasized that Microsoft’s AI investments are no longer concentrated in the United States alone. “These are not AI factories or cloud factories that sit in the United States. They are in the continent and in the country,” he said talking about multibillion-dollar buildout of European data centers and AI infrastructure.

During the interview, Nadella emphasized on the idea that sovereignty now goes far beyond where servers are located. He argued that the next phase of sovereignty will be defined by how European companies build and control their own AI systems.

The new chapter of sovereignty is … what is a German automaker or a German industrial company? How are they going to have their own AI factory and foundation model that is unique to them? That is, to me, the true definition of sovereignty.

His remarks arrive as European leaders warn that the continent risks falling behind the global AI race if it remains dependent on U.S. and Chinese tech giants. Nadella acknowledged China’s strong talent base and contributions to open-source AI but maintained that the U.S. continues to lead on frontier systems and trusted technology stacks.

He also suggested that Europe could become a major winner in the global AI transition, only if it commits to deploying AI broadly across its industries.

Germany or Europe could be the big winner as long as they do the hard work of actually getting the technology in, re-skilling, using that technology.

