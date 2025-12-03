Microsoft’s Scale is a “Massive Disadvantage,” Nadella Says as He Studies Startups

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he’s spending his weekends studying how startups build products because Microsoft’s massive scale has become “a massive disadvantage” in the AI race. The comments came from the CEO in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on the MD MEETS podcast (via Business Insider).

Nadella explained that new startups operate with small, focused teams where scientists, engineers, and infrastructure specialists work around “one little table,” making instant decisions. As reported, this contrasts with Microsoft’s structure, where multiple divisional leaders oversee different layers of product development.

Nadella told Döpfner that thriving in the AI era requires abandoning old habits, even those that once led to success. Big organizations must move from a “know-it-all” mindset to a “learn-it-all” approach, he said. As he pointed out, leaders must “unlearn the things that made you successful to learn something new.”

According to the report, Nadella also emphasized the growing importance of empathy and emotional intelligence in the AI age. Nadella warned that most corporate AI projects fail because businesses treat AI like a traditional IT upgrade, which he believes is “going to fail by definition.” Rather than that, companies must rebuild from the ground up.

According to Nadella, successful AI adoption requires four critical steps: rethinking core workflows, adopting modern AI tools, training employees to use them, and freeing company data from outdated legacy systems

If organizations try to align with the suggested rules, then such organizations will see meaningful AI impact, and only leaders willing to unlearn old habits will be able to make it happen.