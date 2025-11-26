Microsoft Confirms Copilot Is Leaving WhatsApp in January 2026

Microsoft has announced that Copilot will officially discontinue its WhatsApp integration starting January 15, 2026, following a major policy shift by WhatsApp that removes all large language model (LLM) chatbots from the platform. Launched in late 2024, Copilot on WhatsApp quickly became a popular way for millions to access AI assistance inside one of the world’s most familiar messaging apps.

The company says the shutdown is entirely due to WhatsApp’s updated platform rules, which block AI chatbot services from operating on the app moving forward. As a result, Copilot will stop working on WhatsApp after the enforcement date. Until then, users can continue chatting normally.

Microsoft is encouraging users to transition to Copilot’s other platforms, which offer a more advanced and authenticated experience. Copilot remains available on iOS and Android through the mobile app, on Windows, and on the web at copilot.microsoft.com.

These platforms include all the core features WhatsApp users are familiar with, along with additional capabilities such as Copilot Voice, Vision, and Mico, a companion presence designed to enhance interactions.

Users who want to save their WhatsApp Copilot chat history are advised to export their conversations using WhatsApp’s built-in tools before the January deadline, as chats cannot be transferred to other Copilot surfaces.

Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot will continue evolving across its official apps and platforms, and that there is no cost to get started, though some advanced features may require a subscription.

With WhatsApp access ending soon, Copilot users can expect a smooth transition to more feature-rich experiences across mobile, web, and desktop.