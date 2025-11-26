Edge turns the New Tab Page into a Copilot prompt board, whether you asked for it or not

Edge Canary shows new “Try something new” Copilot suggestion cards on the New Tab Page

Microsoft keeps adding more AI into the Edge browser. We recently saw a feature that allows users to capture screenshots from the Copilot sidebar. Now, the company is testing a new set of “Copilot suggestions” on the New Tab Page in the Canary version.

When you open a new tab, a section titled “Try something new” appears just below the Copilot chat box. It shows three cards.

These cards promote Copilot use for certain tasks. The screenshot we shared includes examples such as “Latest on topics i follow”, “Summarize news takesaways” and “Turn my browsing into an image”.

Clicking “Try it” opens Copilot with the prompt already filled in.

Edge loads a fresh set of suggestions each time you open a new tab. Edge changes these examples based on how you use Copilot. The browser likely draws from browsing patterns and usage inside the sidebar.

Edge Canary showing “Try something new” Copilot suggestion cards on the New Tab Page. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

If you already use the Discover feed and Quick Links, this section adds more clutter to the page and makes it feel busy.

Disable the “Try something new” Copilot suggestions in Microsoft Edge

You can disable it: open a new tab, click the Page Settings icon, find “Copilot suggestions” and switch it off. This removes the “Try something new” section fully.

If you open multiple tabs quickly, the cards reload with new suggestions each time. Based on my testing, this interrupts basic browsing. Users who rely on new tabs to visit websites or perform searches may find this intrusive.

You can turn off Copilot suggestions from the New Tab Page settings in Edge Canary.

The feature currently appears only in Edge Canary. It is not present in Stable or Dev versions.

Apart from Copilot suggestions, Microsoft is also testing Edge browser emulation on Xbox and HoloLens, and syncing tab groups and workspaces across devices.