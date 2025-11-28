Can't See Passworrd Icon in Lock screen Sign-in Options? Microsoft Says KB5064081 is to Blame

Have you recently noticed that the password sign-in icon has suddenly disappeared from your Windows 11 lock screen?

If yes, Microsoft has confirmed that it’s a bug triggered after installing the August 2025 non-security preview update (KB5064081) or later updates on Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2.

While you can’t see the password icon, you can still sign in — surprising, right? Apparently, the icon is invisible, but it’s still clickable. Microsoft notes that when you hover your cursor over the blank space where the icon should be, it will reveal the hidden password icon.

After you select the placeholder, you will see the password text field as usual, allowing you to sign in normally. Under normal behavior, Windows only shows the password option when more than one sign-in method is available, such as a PIN, fingerprint, security key, or password.

For now, that’s the only workaround available. Microsoft says it’s actively working on a fix but hasn’t provided a release timeline. Until then, users dealing with the missing icon will have to rely on the “invisible button” trick to log in with a password.

Were you able to sign in using the suggested trick? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, we’ll update this article when Microsoft releases a patch to fix this weird bug.

via: Bleeping Computer