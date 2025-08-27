Microsoft Copilot now makes it way to Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has officially announced Copilot integration for Samsung’s 2025 TVs and monitors, bringing an animated and interactive assistant to the big screen.

Microsoft says Copilot is built to support both entertainment and everyday needs on the TV screen. One standout feature is its ability to deliver spoiler-free recaps when you want to pick up where you left off.

For example, you can simply say, “I want to get back into The Crown, I left off at Season 3, Episode 4. What happened up until then?” and Copilot will summarize without revealing what happens next.

The AI assistant also handles ultra-specific recommendations based on mood or themes, making it easier to discover new content. Families and friends can ask for group-friendly picks, helping balance everyone’s tastes in one suggestion.

Besides TV, Copilot can provide post-watch deep dives into actors or directors, and even answer day-to-day questions like weather forecasts or quick motivational prompts. Microsoft notes it as a flexible companion designed for both entertainment and everyday life.

Now, you may ask, how everything works, right? First, you’ve to activate Copilot by accessing it from the Apps Tab on Samsung Tizen OS or press the mic button. Next, you’ll have to use a QR code to link your Microsoft account for personalization and memory.

Next, you can voice prompt Copilot naturally, requesting movies, answers, or recommendations with simple voice prompts. Finally, you’ll see and hear Copilot’s resoonse simultaneously.

Microsoft further notes that Copilot is available on Samsung’s 2025 lineup including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, The Frame, and M7, M8, and M9 Smart Monitors. Moreover, the feature is free, available in select markets, with wider rollout planned later down the line.