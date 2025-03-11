Microsoft Edge is Preparing a dedicated Page to easily Install Android Extensions

Installing Extensions in Edge on Android via the Microsoft Web Store is just around the corner

It seems Microsoft is working on creating a dedicated page for users to browse, discover, and install extensions in the Edge browser on Android. This page features a curated collection of extensions tailored for Android, while also being compatible with the desktop version.

Microsoft Edge for Android does support extensions, although currently, it is limited to 16 extensions. To install these extensions, users need to click on the menu, select Extensions, and then click Get to install each extension individually.

Soon, you can install Android Extensions from the Edge Add-ons Site

Soon, Microsoft will make it easier to install these extensions on Edge for Android. The page we spotted simplifies this process.

Visiting https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/collections/mobile_android_extensions in Edge on Android displays all 16 extensions currently supported by Edge.

The page highlights “Top Add-ons” such as Keep, Tampermonkey, and uBlock Origin while listing other supported extensions like Dark Reader, SponsorBlock for YouTube, AdGuard VPN, and NordVPN under “More Add-ons”.

As of now, users cannot install the extensions directly from this page, as the Get button for each extension is grayed out and labeled with “incompatible with your browser.” However, it is only a matter of time before Microsoft rolls out this page to users for Edge on Android.

We expect Microsoft to make this page a permanent option for installing extensions, replacing the current method of accessing extensions via the Extensions button in the menu. Microsoft may soon redirect users to this page for a better Extension install experience.

Until now, Kiwi Browser was the only browser to support extensions on Android. However, since its discontinuation and Chrome’s lack of extension support on Android, there has been a gap in the market. With the backlash Google is facing for dropping Manifest V2 extensions, including popular ones like uBlock Origin, Microsoft has a golden opportunity to capitalize on this and increase its mobile user base for Edge.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding when Microsoft will fully enable the add-ons discovery page. However, its presence suggests an imminent launch, possibly as part of an upcoming Edge update.

Apart from this, Edge now lets you move the address bar to the bottom on Android and supports the PDF Reflow feature. Additionally, Microsoft has redesigned Edge’s Android settings to match those of the desktop version.