Microsoft Edge now gives users control over Copilot AI's training data usage

Microsoft has confirmed that it does not use Excel and Word data for AI training. Now, the company is giving users more control over how their data—both text and voice conversations—with Copilot are used to train and improve the AI model while using from the sidebar and browser. These new settings are available in Edge Canary and allow users to manage their privacy, personalization, and history.

With the latest Canary update, the new Copilot UI within the Edge sidebar is offering dedicated settings available directly from the three-dot icon. This menu now includes options for “Privacy,” “Voice,” and “About.”

Microsoft Edge Copilot offers new Privacy Settings to opt out of using data for training AI

Privacy Settings:

Model Training on Text: Choose if your text conversations with Copilot are used to train and improve the AI.

Choose if your text conversations with Copilot are used to train and improve the AI. Model Training on Voice: Control whether your voice interactions are used for the same purpose.

Control whether your voice interactions are used for the same purpose. Personalization: Personalize your Copilot experience using your chats, Bing and MSN activity, and interests.

Easily “export or delete” your Copilot interaction history by accessing your Microsoft account activity page from the settings.

Copilot privacy settings in Edge on using data for model training and personalization. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

Microsoft Edge now has an easier way to access Copilot settings by navigating to Settings > Sidebar > Copilot > Copilot Settings. This gives users one place to manage their Copilot preferences, like privacy, personalization, and history.

By offering granular control over data usage for training and personalization, Microsoft lets the user make decisions about their privacy while still benefiting from AI.

The new Copilot settings are available today in an experimental version of Edge. Microsoft may use your text and voice conversations with Copilot to train and improve the AI model, but you have full control over these settings.

The new Copilot UI is now available in Edge on Android as well. Additionally, Microsoft is planning to prompt Edge users to launch sites as apps.