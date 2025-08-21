Microsoft Employee Salaries Leak, Revealing Wide Pay Gaps Across Levels and Teams

Leaked salary data surfaces online

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Salaries are something very confidential, or at least, you don’t want your colleague to know the exact number. Yet, last month, a leaked document pulled back the curtain on Microsoft’s pay structure, showing how much employees across different levels actually earn.

The spreadsheet, first spotted by Business Insider, contained over 850 self-reported entries from Microsoft workers. While the data is likely anonymous, given how sensitive compensation discussions usually are, it provides a rare look inside one of the world’s largest tech companies.

Earlier guidelines had suggested that entry-level engineers average around $96,000, while distinguished engineers earn closer to $252,000. But this internal document digs deeper, revealing actual base pay, bonuses, and stock awards.

Even with only 350 entries analyzed, the variance in pay is huge. Factors like role, team, and seniority lead to wide differences, with some stock awards alone worth six figures. That said, this dataset represents only a fraction of Microsoft’s 228,000+ global workforce, meaning the full picture is likely much broader.

Salaries by level

Here’s a breakdown of salaries by Microsoft engineering levels:

LevelBase PayCash BonusBonus %Stock Award
59$120.8–124K$3–19.3K8–14%$7–19.3K
60$111–160K$9.3–21.7K8–16%$7.2–20K
61$128–170K$11.3–27K8–20%$10.8–36K
62$139.2–191K$11–30.8K8–20%$8–45K
63$153.5–224.8K$8–50K10–25%$22–64K
64$162.7–230.6K$11–50K10–140%$38–80K
65$188–230K$32.7–61.7K16–28%$39–91K
66$217.6–269K$59–60.7K20–120%$78–140K
67$248–250K$70–82K28–34%$145–252K

Salaries by team

Pay also varies widely across Microsoft teams, sometimes by six figures:

TeamBase PayCash BonusBonus %Stock Award
Azure$122.2–240K$11.4–60K10–27%$12–100K
Cloud + AI$128–340K$4.5–213K10–63%$8–1000K
Commerce + Ecosystems$158.2–248.1K$24.4–68.3K16–28%$35.2–140K
Core AI$126.6–213K$15.3–49K10–25%$10–64K
Experiences + Devices$120–250K$6–82K8–140%$7.2–252K
Microsoft AI$139–207K$13.8–50K10–21%$18–56K
Security$127.5–218K$3.6–48K10–24%$10–66K
Xbox$132–215K$11.2–48K10–24%$12–64K

For a company where pay is usually kept behind closed doors, the leak reveals how uneven compensation can be. And why employees often prefer to keep salary details private.

More about the topics: microsoft

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages