Microsoft Employee Salaries Leak, Revealing Wide Pay Gaps Across Levels and Teams

Salaries are something very confidential, or at least, you don’t want your colleague to know the exact number. Yet, last month, a leaked document pulled back the curtain on Microsoft’s pay structure, showing how much employees across different levels actually earn.

The spreadsheet, first spotted by Business Insider, contained over 850 self-reported entries from Microsoft workers. While the data is likely anonymous, given how sensitive compensation discussions usually are, it provides a rare look inside one of the world’s largest tech companies.

Earlier guidelines had suggested that entry-level engineers average around $96,000, while distinguished engineers earn closer to $252,000. But this internal document digs deeper, revealing actual base pay, bonuses, and stock awards.

Even with only 350 entries analyzed, the variance in pay is huge. Factors like role, team, and seniority lead to wide differences, with some stock awards alone worth six figures. That said, this dataset represents only a fraction of Microsoft’s 228,000+ global workforce, meaning the full picture is likely much broader.

Salaries by level

Here’s a breakdown of salaries by Microsoft engineering levels:

Level Base Pay Cash Bonus Bonus % Stock Award 59 $120.8–124K $3–19.3K 8–14% $7–19.3K 60 $111–160K $9.3–21.7K 8–16% $7.2–20K 61 $128–170K $11.3–27K 8–20% $10.8–36K 62 $139.2–191K $11–30.8K 8–20% $8–45K 63 $153.5–224.8K $8–50K 10–25% $22–64K 64 $162.7–230.6K $11–50K 10–140% $38–80K 65 $188–230K $32.7–61.7K 16–28% $39–91K 66 $217.6–269K $59–60.7K 20–120% $78–140K 67 $248–250K $70–82K 28–34% $145–252K

Salaries by team

Pay also varies widely across Microsoft teams, sometimes by six figures:

Team Base Pay Cash Bonus Bonus % Stock Award Azure $122.2–240K $11.4–60K 10–27% $12–100K Cloud + AI $128–340K $4.5–213K 10–63% $8–1000K Commerce + Ecosystems $158.2–248.1K $24.4–68.3K 16–28% $35.2–140K Core AI $126.6–213K $15.3–49K 10–25% $10–64K Experiences + Devices $120–250K $6–82K 8–140% $7.2–252K Microsoft AI $139–207K $13.8–50K 10–21% $18–56K Security $127.5–218K $3.6–48K 10–24% $10–66K Xbox $132–215K $11.2–48K 10–24% $12–64K

For a company where pay is usually kept behind closed doors, the leak reveals how uneven compensation can be. And why employees often prefer to keep salary details private.