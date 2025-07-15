Microsoft is Reportedly Paying Big for AI Talent While Laying Off Others

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Despite laying off thousands this year, Microsoft is shelling out massive salaries, especially to workers involved in artificial intelligence. A new report from Business Insider details just how far the company is willing to go to retain top talent in a field it’s betting the future on.

While traditional roles in sales and marketing have seen cuts, those working in AI-focused positions are being rewarded. According to U.S. visa filings from early 2025, software engineers at Microsoft can earn a base salary of up to $284,000. Product managers land just slightly below that, with some paid up to $250,000. But the highest numbers come from roles tied to AI and machine learning.

At LinkedIn, senior engineers working in machine learning can earn as much as $278,000. Staff-level engineers in a similar position push even higher, up to $336,000 in base pay alone. These figures don’t even include bonuses or stock awards, which are typically significant at Microsoft.

Other technical roles also draw large cheques. Data scientists are making up to $274,500, while electrical engineers earn as much as $247,650. Those in cloud solution architecture, SRE, and program management are also comfortably getting the six-figure range.

Even as the company trims jobs in lower-growth positions, it’s asking managers to offer retention bonuses to top AI performers. This move comes as Microsoft doubles down on its Copilot tools, while also facing growing pressure from partners like OpenAI and rivals like Google.