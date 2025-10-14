Microsoft Ends Support for Office 2016 and 2019 Today

Microsoft hasn’t just killed Windows 10 and all of its versions, but also officially ended support for Office 2016 and Office 2019. The end of support affects all standalone apps and server products.

Starting today, October 14, 2025, these Office versions will no longer receive security patches, bug fixes, or technical support. Not to forget, the company has been reminding users for months that continued use of outdated Office software could expose businesses to security threats, compliance issues, and productivity losses.

Now that support has officially ended, Microsoft is urging organizations to migrate to Microsoft 365 or upgrade to Office LTSC 2024 if they still rely on on-premises setups. The company further recommends Microsoft 365 as the primary path forward, citing its stronger security model, AI-powered tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, and automatic updates.

Small businesses with fewer than 300 users are advised to switch to Microsoft 365 Business Standard, which bundles the core Office apps with services like Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive for Business.

For larger enterprises, the company offers migration support through Microsoft FastTrack App Assure, ensuring compatibility for custom business apps. For customers unable to move to the cloud, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Office LTSC 2024, a long-term servicing version tailored for disconnected or regulated environments.

However, support for Office LTSC 2021 will also end on October 13, 2026, giving organizations just one more year before that version goes out of service too.

Worth noting that affected products include the entire Office 2016 and 2019 suites, along with standalone apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Access, as well as servers such as Exchange Server 2016/2019 and Skype for Business Server 2015/2019.