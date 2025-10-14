Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 is Officially Dead: These Versions Just Lost Support
The final, free update for Windows 10 has been released
1 min. read
Published on
Today, Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10. The final update, KB5066791, was released as the last patch for the operating system before it entered end-of-service status.
Starting tomorrow, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive monthly security or quality updates. Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to stay protected from security vulnerabilities.
Windows 10 versions that have now reached the end of service
In an End of Service statement, Microsoft today confirmed the following versions of Windows 10 have reached end of service:
- Windows 10, version 1507 (RTM)
- Windows 10 2015 LTSB
- Windows 10, version 1511
- Windows 10, version 1607
- Windows 10 2016 LTSB
- Windows 10, version 1703
- Windows 10, version 1709
- Windows 10, version 1803
- Windows 10, version 1809
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019
- Windows 10, version 1903
- Windows 10, version 1909
- Windows 10, version 2004
- Windows 10, version 20H2
- Windows 10, version 21H1
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021
- Windows 10, version 22H2
Microsoft will now focus entirely on Windows 11 and its upcoming versions. However, users who wish to remain on Windows 10 can enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which continues to provide critical patches after October 2025.
Speaking of Windows 11, Microsoft has released October 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, KB5066835 and KB5066793, for Windows 11 versions 25H2/24H2 and 23H2, respectively.
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
User forum
0 messages