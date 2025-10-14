Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 is Officially Dead: These Versions Just Lost Support

The final, free update for Windows 10 has been released

Today, Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10. The final update, KB5066791, was released as the last patch for the operating system before it entered end-of-service status.

Starting tomorrow, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive monthly security or quality updates. Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to stay protected from security vulnerabilities.

Windows 10 versions that have now reached the end of service

In an End of Service statement, Microsoft today confirmed the following versions of Windows 10 have reached end of service:

Windows 10, version 1507 (RTM)

Windows 10 2015 LTSB

Windows 10, version 1511

Windows 10, version 1607

Windows 10 2016 LTSB

Windows 10, version 1703

Windows 10, version 1709

Windows 10, version 1803

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021

Windows 10, version 22H2

Microsoft will now focus entirely on Windows 11 and its upcoming versions. However, users who wish to remain on Windows 10 can enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which continues to provide critical patches after October 2025.

Speaking of Windows 11, Microsoft has released October 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, KB5066835 and KB5066793, for Windows 11 versions 25H2/24H2 and 23H2, respectively.