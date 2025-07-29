Microsoft Excel Rolls Out Auto Refresh for PivotTables

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has introduced PivotTable Auto Refresh, a long-awaited feature for Excel users. By automatically updating PivotTables whenever new data is added to the source, this update helps to simplify data management.

Large data sets can be analyzed and summarized with the help of pivot tables. But up until now, users had to manually refresh the PivotTable to reflect any changes made to the data, such as new sales figures or corrections. By doing away with that extra step, this new feature guarantees that your data is always current in real-time.

Both the Mac and Windows versions of Excel now have the Auto Refresh feature, which is enabled by default for newly created PivotTables. With the PivotTable Analyze tool, users can quickly turn the feature on or off for already-existing PivotTables.

Any changes made to the source data are automatically reflected in the PivotTable once enabled, eliminating the need for human involvement. Auto Refresh guarantees that your analysis is always based on the most recent data, whether you’re tracking financials or working with sales data.

Additionally, an indicator will show in the bottom-left corner of the screen to alert users if a PivotTable is using out-of-date data. Users can immediately refresh all out-of-date PivotTables at once by clicking on this notification.

The Auto Refresh function is intended to operate on data that is currently in the workbook. It is not accessible when working with outside data sources or in specific co-authoring situations. Additionally, Auto Refresh might not work correctly if the data contains volatile functions like RAND() or NOW().

Beta Channel users can now access Excel’s Auto Refresh for PivotTables on Macs (Version 16.99 or later) and Windows (Version 2506 or later). Without requiring frequent manual updates, this update promises to save time and maintain the accuracy of your analysis.