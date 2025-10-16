Microsoft Expands 365 Copilot to Empower Teachers, Students, and Staff With Free AI Tools

Microsoft is bringing its AI assistant deeper into classrooms with a suite of new Microsoft 365 Copilot features. The company says that these features will cater to educators, students, and staff, as it plans to make AI a core part of teaching and learning.

According to Microsoft, over 80% of educators have already tested AI tools in schools. Now, the company is introducing Teach, a new feature within the Microsoft 365 Copilot app that helps teachers create lesson plans, quizzes, and rubrics in one place.

What’s interesting is that they can adjust content by reading level, curriculum standards, or language. All that without paying a dime for education for customers. Meanwhile, students are getting their own AI-powered experience called Study and Learn, which will launch in preview in November 2025.

The interactive agent supports critical thinking and personalized study through built-in tools like flashcards, quizzes, and practice exercises. Microsoft is also bringing Copilot Chat to more platforms, including Outlook, PowerPoint, and popular learning systems like Canvas, Blackboard, and Moodle, starting December 2025.

Worth noting that all these updates are designed to make AI support easily available in students’ and teachers’ daily workflows. Additionally, Microsoft announced a new academic Copilot plan priced at $18 per user per month, launching later this year. The company says the new offerings will help educators save time, personalize learning, and focus more on what matters most.