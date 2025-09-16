Microsoft Fabric adds Extensibility toolkit, OneLake upgrades, and Azure Foundry integration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Fabric is quickly becoming the go-to platform for data developers. Given the ongoing success, Microsoft has now announced the Fabric Extensibility Toolkit, which streamlines architecture and automation.

The company says that this helps ensure that every solution built on Fabric is secure, scalable, and aligned to business needs.

That’s not all; the conpany also announced the preview of the Fabric Model Context Protocol (MCP). With MCP, developers can benefit from AI-assisted code generation and content authoring directly inside familiar tools like Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces.

At the center of Fabric is OneLake. That’s a unified data foundation designed to power AI and analytics. Microsoft says that it is now enhancing it with mirroring support for Oracle and Google BigQuery, along with shortcuts to Azure Blob Storage. These additions make it easier to bring all data together in one place.

Teams can now transform JSON and Parquet files into Delta tables for instant analysis. On Additionally, governance has also been improved with a new Secure tab for permissions and a Govern tab for oversight. All combined gives businesses greater control and transparency over data.

Last but not least, Microsoft is also deepening the integration between Fabric and Azure AI Foundry. This integration unifies data, models, and operations, enabling enterprises to design and scale AI agents more efficiently. Developers can continue working in GitHub, Visual Studio, and Copilot Studio, while IT admins maintain visibility into governance and performance.

All in all, Microsoft is trying its best to align Fabric with Azure AI Foundry, for reducing complexity and helping organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale AI impact.