Microsoft fixes camera issue linked to object/face detection and resumes Windows 11 update on affected PCs

Affected devices should've picked up 24H2 update by now

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

A long-standing camera issue in Windows 11 has finally been resolved, while also lifting 24H2 update rollout block on affected PCs.

The issue, first reported in October 2024, caused certain apps to stop responding when the integrated camera was used for face or object detection. This included the Camera app, Windows Hello sign-in, and other software that relied on those features. For many, it meant an unresponsive camera experience across everyday tasks.

To prevent wider problems, Microsoft quietly blocked affected hardware from installing Windows 11 version 24H2. Devices hit by the bug were placed under a safeguard hold, identified as 53340062, which ensured the update wouldn’t appear in Windows Update.

Image: Microsoft

Now, nearly a year later, Microsoft says the safeguard is no longer needed (via Bleeping Computer). In an update to its Windows Release Health Dashboard, the company confirmed that the block was lifted on September 11, 2025, following updates that addressed the bug.

As of now, eligible devices should have automatically picked up the 24H2 update, though a quick restart may bring it faster. Microsoft further recommends users to install the newest cumulative patches, which not only correct the camera issue but also include stability improvements.

