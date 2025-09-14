Microsoft fixes Dirac Audio bug & resumes Windows 11 24H2 updates on affected devices

The problem has been fixed by a new driver

Microsoft has confirmed that a recurring Windows 11 24H2 update block has been lifted for devices using Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll. The issue, first reported in December 2024, caused audio failures on upgrade, prompting Microsoft to put a compatibility hold in place.

The bug was reportedly preventing integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and headsets from operating. If that wasn’t all, the issue trigged another issue where first-party and third-party apps were unable to discover audio devices.

When the issue came into spotlight, Microsoft did its part to prevent additional users from getting affected and stopped pushing 24H2 updates via Windows Update.

Later, Microsoft confirmed that the problem was linked to cridspapo.dll. For the unitiated, that’s a part of Dirac Audio’s audio processing software. Dirac technology is designed to clarify and provide accuracy, but in this case, it led to Windows 11 new version issues.

Microsoft noted the issues under ID 54283088, which IT admins could track in Windows Update for Business reports.

Well, last Friday, Microsoft announced an update in its Release Health Dashboard, confirming that the problem has been fixed by a new driver. If you’ve been affected by this issue, you can get the new driver via Windows Update. The security update was released on September 11, 2025, so eligible PCs should now be receiving the 24H2 update.

Worth noting that, the update may take up to 48 hours to appear, however, Microsoft suggests thst restarting the system may speed this up.