Microsoft Flight Simulator Might Be Heading to PS5, Says Insider

Microsoft could be preparing to bring yet another major Xbox title to the PlayStation 5; this time, it’s Microsoft Flight Simulator. According to insider NateTheHate, the long-running flight sim is expected to arrive on Sony’s console sometime in 2025.

He shared the info in a recent tweet, stating directly that the game “will land on PS5.” When asked about timing, he replied that the target is set for next year. No exact release date has been shared, but a late 2025 launch could line up with Xbox’s broader publishing strategy shift.

This isn’t the first time a big Xbox franchise has made the jump. Forza Horizon 5 recently showed up on PlayStation, and Gears of War is confirmed for an August release. If Microsoft Flight Simulator joins the list, that makes three major exclusives arriving on rival hardware within the same year.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, but the rumor aligns with the company’s recent approach. Xbox has slowly started opening up its catalog, placing more emphasis on publishing games across multiple platforms rather than keeping everything locked to its own ecosystem.

If Flight Simulator does make its way to PlayStation, it’ll give many players their first shot at a game that’s part simulator, part relaxing sky tour. The series is known for its high level of realism, but once players settle in, it becomes a surprisingly meditative experience.