Microsoft gives Link to Windows app a makeover with smarter controls & remote PC access

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has started rolling out a fresh update to its Link to Windows app. If you’re part of the Windows Insider program and own an Android phone, you might notice the app looks a bit different and offers a lot more.

The latest update gives the app a modern makeover, turning it into a kind of command center for your PC. You can now check your computer’s battery level, see if it’s connected to Wi-Fi, and quickly access things like your clipboard or recent file transfer, all from your phone screen.

Image: Microsoft

What really stands out, though, are the new remote features. You can now lock your PC using your phone, send files directly, or even mirror your Android screen to your Windows desktop. Getting started has also been made less clunky. You don’t need to fiddle with your PC first.

To try it out, you’ll need the latest Windows Insider Preview build and Phone Link version 1.25062.83.0 or newer. Then, head to the Play Store, join the beta for Link to Windows, and update to version 1.25071.155 or higher.

After that, pair your phone and PC, making sure you’re signed in with the same Microsoft account, and check that your phone is listed under “Manage devices” in Windows Settings.