Microsoft introduces 6 Security Copilot agents to effectively combat cyberattacks

Microsoft has unveiled new advancements in its Security Copilot platform, introducing AI agents and enhanced protections for artificial intelligence. These updates aim to address the growing complexity and volume of cyberattacks, which have surpassed human capacity to manage effectively.

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant announced the introduction of six in-house AI agents, five of which have been developed by partners. These agents autonomously handle high-volume security and IT tasks, such as phishing triage, data loss prevention, and vulnerability remediation. The agents are purpose-built for security, learning from feedback, adapting to workflows, and operating securely within Microsoft’s Zero Trust and Copilot for Security framework.

According to Microsoft, this agent in Microsoft Defender efficiently triages phishing alerts, distinguishing between real threats and false alarms. It provides clear explanations for its decisions and improves detection accuracy based on administrator feedback.

In the announcement, the Redmond-based tech giant also stated that Microsoft Threat Intelligence now processes 84 trillion signals daily, highlighting the exponential growth in cyberattacks, including 7,000 password attacks per second. AI agents are designed to scale defenses to meet these challenges.

Security Copilot agents integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Purview, and other security tools, enabling proactive protection and strengthening organizational security posture.

Partner-developed agents include solutions for privacy breach response, network supervision, SecOps tooling, and task optimization, further expanding Security Copilot’s capabilities.

You can read more about the new Security Copilot agents here.