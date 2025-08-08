Microsoft introduces Copilot 3D, a new tool that turns images into 3D models

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is testing a new AI tool called Copilot 3D, and it’s all about turning regular images into 3D models. The free web app is available to some users through the Copilot Labs portal and requires you to sign in with your personal Microsoft account.

You can simply upload a PNG or JPG under 10MB, and Copilot 3D will quickly generate a 3D model you can edit, print, or drop into games and art projects. There’s even a small library of ready-made models to download in the popular GLB format if you just want to play around.

Microsoft says it wants to make 3D creation less intimidating and more fun. “Whether you’re exploring ideas, testing a concept, or guiding hands-on learning, Copilot 3D supports imaginative experimentation without the complexity of traditional 3D software,” the company explained.

Everything you make is saved to your My Creations page for 28 days, so there’s time to tweak or download later. Microsoft also makes it clear, only upload images you own the rights to, and avoid anything that shows people without permission.

The company won’t use your uploads to train AI, but it will block anything illegal. To catch you up, If this Microsoft dived into 3D before with tools like Paint 3D and Remix3D. As of now, both have been discontinued.

However, we expect Copilot 3D could stick around longer given that Microsoft has been actively investing in Copilot. While it’s still an experimental feature, it could make 3D design something anyone can try.