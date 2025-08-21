Microsoft Intune August 2025 Update Brings Smarter Controls

Bunch of useful updates coming your way

Microsoft has officially rolled out its August 2025 Intune update, bringing a bunch of new features designed to simplify management and boost security. Firstly, the update introduces four major improvements.

These include advanced application control, automatic patching during device setup, real-time Apple update visibility, and multi-admin approval for sensitive actions. Let’s discuss what’s new, one by one.

App Control with enterprise targeting

App Control for Business is now generally available with granular targeting options. Admins can now assign policies to specific groups. Earlier previews only allowed tenant-wide enforcement. That’s not all; a built-in wizard now guides configuration, helping IT teams implement Zero Trust app control without disrupting productivity.

Auto patching during device setup

Windows Autopilot is also getting a new behavior where devices apply critical updates during the initial setup. Employees now receive fully patched PCs on day one, avoiding those early restart interruptions. The feature respects existing update deferral and pause policies, ensuring IT strategies remain in control.

Intune now brings real-time reporting for Apple software updates through declarative device management. Admins can track progress, spot failures, and monitor user interactions without waiting for manual reports. The timing is crucial as Apple is set to retire MDM updates in 2025, making this upgrade a must-have.

Multi-admin approval for safer workflows

To reduce risks from accidental or unauthorized changes, Intune adds multi-admin approval for key actions. Role updates, scope tag changes, and sensitive device actions like wipes or retires can now require a second administrator’s sign-off.

All that said, these updates make Intune more powerful for organizations aiming to deliver secure, seamless, and reliable device management.