Microsoft Invests $30 Billion in UK's AI Push Backed by PM Starmer

Microsoft has announced $30 billion in investment to expand its artificial intelligence presence in the United Kingdom. The tech giant said the move reflects its confidence in Britain’s role as a global leader in science, technology, and responsible innovation.

The company highlighted that more than one million people in the UK have already been trained in AI skills through Microsoft programs. It also pointed to its research hubs in Cambridge and London as proof of its long-term commitment to the country’s innovation ecosystem.

Microsoft said its decision was enabled by recent government efforts to reform planning rules, expand electricity capacity, and build a more stable regulatory framework. These changes, the company stressed, provide businesses with the clarity and predictability needed to make major AI investments.

Microsoft stated:

For AI to fully realize its potential, businesses need clarity and predictability in how they can deploy their investments, and people need confidence that these technologies are being developed and deployed responsibly.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Microsoft’s commitment, calling it a vote of confidence in the UK economy.