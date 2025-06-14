Microsoft pledges to train 1 million UK workers in AI by end of 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is taking the lead in the UK’s national AI skills plan, committing to train 1 million workers by the end of this year. That’s one-seventh of the UK government’s broader goal to upskill 7.5 million people in AI over five years.

This push builds on Microsoft’s earlier “Get On” program, which trained 1.5 million people in basic digital skills. Now, the focus shifts to AI—part of a wider £2.5 billion investment into UK AI infrastructure.

Microsoft will use platforms like Microsoft Learn and AI Skills Navigator, along with nonprofit partnerships, to deliver training. Programs will range from generative AI basics to certifications for technical roles like AI engineers

Through Catch22 and TechHer, Microsoft is prioritizing groups underrepresented in tech, offering AI training to people facing homelessness, mental health challenges, or gender barriers in the workforce.

The initiative is part of a larger government program involving companies like Google, Amazon, IBM, Accenture, Salesforce, and Barclays. But Microsoft’s 1 million-worker target is the largest single commitment so far.

The move comes amid rising urgency: the UN says AI will impact 40% of jobs globally. Microsoft’s early action positions it as a central player in preparing the UK for that shift.