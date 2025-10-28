Microsoft Launches Copilot Credit Pre-Purchase Plan (P3) to Help Businesses Manage AI Costs

Microsoft has just launched the new Copilot Credit Pre-Purchase Plan (P3), and it’ll help businesses better manage their AI costs. The one-year plan allows organizations to buy Copilot Credits upfront. It helps businesses get volume-based discounts and streamline billing without worrying about fluctuating monthly expenses.

As Copilot Studio becomes central to how enterprises build custom AI agents and integrate Copilot into apps like Dynamics 365, managing costs and forecasting usage has become a key concern.

The P3 plan aims to address exactly that by offering predictability, savings, and control. With P3, customers can purchase Copilot Credit Commit Units (CCCUs) for a year. Each time Copilot services are used, credits are automatically deducted from the prepaid balance.

Image: Microsoft

If the balance runs out before the term ends, organizations can either top up with another P3 plan or switch to pay-as-you-go. Microsoft says higher tiers offer progressive discounts, with savings of up to 20% at the top level.

The plan also integrates with existing capacity packs and Copilot subscriptions, requiring no additional setup or redeployment. For example, a retail brand running multiple Copilot agents across operations could use P3 to cover its annual credit needs while locking in predictable pricing. The company would only pay once upfront and then automatically draw down credits as its agents run throughout the year.

If you are running a business, you can purchase the Copilot Credit Pre-Purchase Plan (P3) via the Azure portal under Reservations > Add > Copilot Credit Pre-Purchase Plan. Moreover, Microsoft recommends analyzing historical usage and monitoring credit utilization to maximize savings.