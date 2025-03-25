Microsoft Loop will allow users to edit the owner of a workspace

The capability is now available to Loop admins.

Microsoft has introduced a new feature in Loop workspaces that allows users to edit roles within a workspace. Owners can now assign or change roles between “owner” and “member” for other users.

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant says this feature is designed to streamline collaboration, making it easier to onboard new leaders or delegate responsibilities.

Loop workspaces currently support two roles: owners and members. When you create a workspace, you are the owner. With the workspace role menu, you can give owner permissions to members, and vice versa!

However, you’ll need to be the owner(s) of a workspace that is capable of changing roles within in. It is currently available in the web version of Loop for users with an Entra ID.

Role Permissions Member Edit content

Create & delete pages

View and edit all pages and links in the workspace

Edit members

Add members via invite or workspace link

Leave the worspace

Add members via invite or workspace link Owner Owners have all the permissions of members, as well as:

Edit members list

Change roles of other members to owners

Manage pending membership requests

Remove members

Leave the workspace (if there is another owner)

Apply or change the workspace sensitivity label

Delete the workspace

Speaking of Loop, the platform recently released a personal workspace, for users, that should allow them to gather their ideas in one place.