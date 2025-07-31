Microsoft Offers Windows 11 to PCs That Shouldn’t Get It

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Some Windows 10 users with older PCs are now seeing an unexpected prompt to upgrade to Windows 11, despite not meeting the official system requirements. Borncity, a German tech blog site first reported on this story, but it only came into light after Neowin published a story around it last week.

Microsoft hasn’t said a word about what’s going on, which is only adding to the confusion. One of the Borncity’s readers (namely Georg) claimed to have received an upgrade that is being pushed to devices missing key requirements like TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, or a compatible processor.

To catch you up, these PCs were previously blocked from installing Windows 11. Now, the update is being offered with no warning or explanation. Not to mention, that’s raised a lot of questions. Is Microsoft relaxing its hardware rules, or did something go wrong behind the scenes?

So far, there’s no official answer. With no clarification from the company, users are left to guess whether this is intentional or just a glitch. Still, upgrading might not be worth the risk. Microsoft has long warned that unsupported PCs could face performance problems, driver issues, or fail to get critical security updates.

If your device suddenly gets the Windows 11 offer, don’t rush in. Back up your files and check whether your PC truly meets the requirements. If it doesn’t, you could be stuck with a system that doesn’t run smoothly, or worse, loses access to future updates.