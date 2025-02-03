Microsoft officially recommended bypassing the TPM rule for installing Windows 11, then backtracked it

You can still try it, but it's risky.

You know how we told you that many Windows 10 users agree that they would migrate to Windows 11, if they had better PCs, or if Microsoft were to get rid of the TPM requirement to install the operating system?

Well, it seems that Microsoft is thinking about it because over the weekend, the Redmond-based tech giant actually officially recommended a dangerous way to install Windows 11 on systems that otherwise wouldn’t support due to the TPM requirement, before quickly backtracking and deleting the post.

However, folks over at Neowin captured the support page and archived it. The solution is to open the Registry Key, and modify a certain policy, then install Windows 11 on the preferred device, even if it doesn’t meet the TPM 2.0 requirement.

The support page was updated, though, and now it doesn’t show the workaround anymore. And there is a reason for it: the workaround is dangerous, and if you’re not familiar with using and twitching around tech mechanics, you could seriously damage Windows.

But if you still want to try to install Windows 11 on an unsupported device, you can do so by following this guide. Doing it at your own risk.