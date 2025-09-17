Microsoft Opens Public Preview of Windows 365 Cloud Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has launched Windows 365 Cloud Apps in public preview, giving access to all users after months of private testing. The new feature allows IT admins stream individual apps, just like Outlook or Word, directly from the cloud without provisioning a full Cloud PC.

This will eventually cut costs, simplify app delivery, and better support shift-based and task-driven roles across industries like healthcare, retail, and government.

Rather than offering a full virtual desktop, 365 Cloud Apps run on Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs in shared mode. In day-to-day usage, that means unlimited users per license, given only one session at a time. Besides, these are lightweight and optimized for part-time and frontline workers.

What’s new in public preview

During the private preview, Cloud Apps were already supported in the Windows App. Now, Microsoft has enhanced the experience by:

Auto-launching OneDrive for smoother workflows.

Adding a Windows 365 filter in the Apps page for easier navigation.



Microsoft further says the next big step is making Intune the central hub for app delivery. Right now, IT teams must build custom images to publish custom apps as Cloud Apps, which is an outdated process.

In future updates, admins will be able to publish Intune Apps directly as Cloud Apps, making it inline with the modern Autopilot approach already used for device setup.

As of today, any organization with a Windows 365 Frontline license can start testing Cloud Apps by following Microsoft’s official documentation.