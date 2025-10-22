Microsoft Paint's Restyle Feature is Exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft just gave the Paint app another AI makeover. After adding background removal, layers, and more, the company is now rolling out Restyle. It’s an AI-powered feature that can instantly change the art style of any image you’re working on.

Image: Microsoft

The feature is now available for Windows Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels, as part of Paint version 11.2509.441.0. Once updated, you’ll spot the new Restyle button inside the Copilot menu.

From there, you can choose from a set of artistic presets. You can think of Pop Art, Watercolor, or Sketch. Once you choose your style, hit Generate to watch your image transform in seconds.

Once you’re happy with the result, Paint lets you add the image to your canvas, copy it, or save it for later use. It’s yet another cool update by Microsoft, which is seemingly making Paint more than a nostalgic drawing tool and into a lightweight AI art studio.

There’s a small catch, though. Restyle is exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, and you’ll need to sign in with your Microsoft account to use it.