Microsoft Paint's Restyle Feature is Exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs

The feature also uses AI

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

MS paint banner

Microsoft just gave the Paint app another AI makeover. After adding background removal, layers, and more, the company is now rolling out Restyle. It’s an AI-powered feature that can instantly change the art style of any image you’re working on.

Paint_Restyle
Image: Microsoft

The feature is now available for Windows Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels, as part of Paint version 11.2509.441.0. Once updated, you’ll spot the new Restyle button inside the Copilot menu.

From there, you can choose from a set of artistic presets. You can think of Pop Art, Watercolor, or Sketch. Once you choose your style, hit Generate to watch your image transform in seconds.

Once you’re happy with the result, Paint lets you add the image to your canvas, copy it, or save it for later use. It’s yet another cool update by Microsoft, which is seemingly making Paint more than a nostalgic drawing tool and into a lightweight AI art studio.

There’s a small catch, though. Restyle is exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, and you’ll need to sign in with your Microsoft account to use it.

More about the topics: AI, Microsoft Paint, Windows 11, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages