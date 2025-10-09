Microsoft picks Amazon DSP as preferred partner; Invest sunsets Feb 2026

Microsoft Invest support ends on February 28, 2026

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft logo

Microsoft is retiring its demand-side platform, Microsoft Invest, and naming Amazon DSP as the preferred transition path for advertisers. The move tightens ties between the two companies and shifts Microsoft’s ad strategy toward AI‑driven buying tools and its core publisher stack.

All the details

  • Sunset date: Microsoft Invest support ends on February 28, 2026.
  • Preferred partner: Amazon DSP is the recommended destination for Invest campaigns and workflows.
  • Supply exchange: Microsoft Monetize joins Amazon Ads’ Certified Supply Exchange program to enable curated deals and direct access to premium Microsoft properties.

Impact on advertisers

  • Migrations: Audit live campaigns, creatives, frequency caps, and pixels; map audiences and conversion events into Amazon DSP.
  • Data: Export historical performance and taxonomy; rebuild lookalikes using Amazon audience products; validate incrementality plans.
  • Measurement: Align brand lift and MMM with Amazon DSP methodologies; re‑baseline KPIs for CTV and open‑web display.
  • Deals: Use curated packages that combine Amazon shopping signals with Microsoft Monetize supply.

Why it matters

  • Continuity with scale: Invest advertisers gain a guided migration to Amazon DSP’s audiences, measurement, and CTV/open‑web reach.
  • Inventory access: Microsoft Monetize supply will be available to Amazon DSP buyers through a certified exchange that pairs Amazon shopping insights with Microsoft inventory.
  • Focus shift: Microsoft concentrates on Microsoft Advertising Platform, Monetize, and Curate, plus conversational and agentic ad experiences.

Timeline & next steps

  • Now: Start migration planning with account teams and request mirrored test flights on Amazon DSP.
  • Q4 2025: Port priority audiences and top‑performing line items; validate pacing and reach on CTV and open web.
  • Q1–Q2 2026: Complete cutover before the February 28 deadline; deprecate Invest pixels and reporting connectors.

More about the topics: Amazon, microsoft

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages