Microsoft picks Amazon DSP as preferred partner; Invest sunsets Feb 2026
Microsoft Invest support ends on February 28, 2026
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Microsoft is retiring its demand-side platform, Microsoft Invest, and naming Amazon DSP as the preferred transition path for advertisers. The move tightens ties between the two companies and shifts Microsoft’s ad strategy toward AI‑driven buying tools and its core publisher stack.
All the details
- Sunset date: Microsoft Invest support ends on February 28, 2026.
- Preferred partner: Amazon DSP is the recommended destination for Invest campaigns and workflows.
- Supply exchange: Microsoft Monetize joins Amazon Ads’ Certified Supply Exchange program to enable curated deals and direct access to premium Microsoft properties.
Impact on advertisers
- Migrations: Audit live campaigns, creatives, frequency caps, and pixels; map audiences and conversion events into Amazon DSP.
- Data: Export historical performance and taxonomy; rebuild lookalikes using Amazon audience products; validate incrementality plans.
- Measurement: Align brand lift and MMM with Amazon DSP methodologies; re‑baseline KPIs for CTV and open‑web display.
- Deals: Use curated packages that combine Amazon shopping signals with Microsoft Monetize supply.
Why it matters
- Continuity with scale: Invest advertisers gain a guided migration to Amazon DSP’s audiences, measurement, and CTV/open‑web reach.
- Inventory access: Microsoft Monetize supply will be available to Amazon DSP buyers through a certified exchange that pairs Amazon shopping insights with Microsoft inventory.
- Focus shift: Microsoft concentrates on Microsoft Advertising Platform, Monetize, and Curate, plus conversational and agentic ad experiences.
Timeline & next steps
- Now: Start migration planning with account teams and request mirrored test flights on Amazon DSP.
- Q4 2025: Port priority audiences and top‑performing line items; validate pacing and reach on CTV and open web.
- Q1–Q2 2026: Complete cutover before the February 28 deadline; deprecate Invest pixels and reporting connectors.
